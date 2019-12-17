Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri

The parlour confession.

The Proust Questionnaire represents a confessional game that owes its structure to answers given by celebrated French writer Marcel Proust in two parties that he attended at ages 13 and 20 in the late 19th century.

The Delhi Walla brings these Parisian parlour confessions into the Indian capital to explore people’s lives, thoughts, values and experiences. The series interviews folks from diverse backgrounds. Here’s the new French ambassador.

Say hello to Emmanuel Lenain, 49. An enthusiast of gelatin silver print photography, he arrived in Delhi in September 2019.

Your favorite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

humor

Your favorite qualities in a man

humor

Your favorite qualities in a woman

humor

Your chief characteristic

I am always lucky

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their cellar

Your main fault

Poor jokes

Your favorite occupation

No occupation

Your idea of happiness

Lost in the library of Babel

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

To be on a diet

If not yourself, who would you be?

A chef

Where would you like to live?

In a wineyard

Your favourite colour and flower

Red, peonies

Your favorite bird

The albatros

Your favorite prose authors

Stendhal, Tolstoi and of course Proust

Your favorite poets

Baudelaire, Rimbaud, Celan

Your favorite hero in fiction

Cyrano de Bergerac

Your favorite heroine in fiction

Marie Slim Browning

Your favorite composers

Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin

Your favorite painters

Yan Peiming, my friend

Your heroes/heroines in real life

François Vatel

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Fanatics

Your hero in World history

Gandhi

Your favorite food and drink

Biryani sustained by a Pommard

Your favorite name

Zoé which is the name that I gave to first and only turtle.

What do you hate the most?

Routine

The military event you admire the most

The battle of Marengo which gave its name to a dish

The reform you admire the most

La nouvelle cuisine

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Flying

How do you wish to die?

Never

What is your present state of mind?

Amazed by India

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Mine

Your motto in life

You shall not die ignorant

