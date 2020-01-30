Our Self-Written Obituaries – Neeraja Anupama, Calicut, Kerala

The 250th death.

[Text and photos sent by Neeraja Anupama]

Neeraja Anupama, 27, passed away this evening like the death of a laughter. Dying down in the voices of others. Slowly like a fading sunset but beautiful. Painless, beside her beloved, leaning over his shoulder, listening to stories, smiling. Mirages of life weakened her veins, diminishing the gleam in her eyes.

One wonders whether she had ever seen her own light as a star glittering in universe. She always hid behind shadows with her humble gestures. But the love she had for everything was tremendous. Invisible threads of affection were tied to every place, people and things she came across in her life. Her poems spoke more than she did. There was a love for a particular city so alive that it throbbed with a longing to walk its every street yet again. Also a love for ‘Mehfils’ under dreamy fairy lights with her favourite people–‘gezellig’ as she would call it. A flâneur, a passionate dancer and a soul constantly in search of serenity. She was a charm and a beautiful sunflower.

She disappeared like the letters on the wet shore lines, washed away by the waves. She might still be there, watching sunset beside the beach, sitting over the wooden bench of her favourite coffee shop. Smiling!

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

1.

2.