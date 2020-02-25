Atget’s Corner – 1146-1150, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1146 to 1150.
1146. These Times
1147. No Man Can Understand But He Who Endured… the Dissolution in Himself
1148. The Tuk Tuk Driver I Want to Take Home
1149. Quietude and Stillness… When Ordinary Peace becomes—Vital
1150. There is a Finished Feeling Experienced at Midnight… an Oversight for Tomorrow… a Catharsis for Yesterday