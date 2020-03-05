Atget’s Corner – 1156-1160, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1156 to 1160.
1156. Jane Austen… Minus the Pretensions
1157. Facebook Status for… These Times
1158. Because the World is the Size of Each Man’s Head
1159. Each Spot a Story… Proust’s Door
1160. Maybe Beauty is Actually Beast and Beast is Actually Beauty… Somewhere in Delhi’s Jaffrabad