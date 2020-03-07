Our Self-Written Obituaries – Nargis Hussair, University of Hyderabad
The 254th death.
[Text and photos by Nargis Hussair]
Nargis Hussair, 27, died on a hot summer evening. They discovered her in the green pond near her mother’s house in Kerala where she spent most of her childhood.
Earlier that fateful day when a hummingbird died near her window, she walked to the pond, entered the water and started to float, looking up at the blue sky.
Suddenly, the sky turned into a kaleidoscope, the clouds formed silly shapes and it made her laugh. She thought about her best friend’s apartment balcony, her mother’s comb, her dad’s mustache and the last lines of a Neruda poem. She eventually forgot to breathe and just like in one of the magical realism novels she loved to read, she dived deep into the green water, leaving behind the crumbled world and became a mermaid.
