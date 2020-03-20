City Series – Marika Nascimben in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (3rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Marika Nascimben]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see yellow tulips I used to buy on Fridays, smell the spring, feel the soft embrace of my friends I can’t see… Now I open a bottle of red wine with my friend Claudio, we smile and eat a piece of good Tuscany cheese…. I’ m playing on the beach with my niece, Viola, we laugh and swim and eat spaghetti for lunch…. Open my eyes again…
