City Series – Mayank Austen Soofi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (1st Corona Diary)

March 20, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see Mummy Papa. Looking at them I try to recall how they used to look like when I was a little child.

And now I’m walking in a crowded street in an unfamiliar city, though the people in it look vaguely familiar.

Now I’m in a garden; a chai vendor is pouring me chai in a white plastic glass.

And now I’m entering my office. Everything seems normal. I say hello to the receptionist. She smiles, and returns to her desktop.

