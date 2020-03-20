City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Surabhi Mathur]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a Truth, staring at me. That no one will do the dishes, but you. No one will workout for you, but you. No one will work for you, but you. No one will cook for you, but you. No one will dance for you, but you. No one will read those books in your closet for you, but you. No one will clean those door knobs for you, but you. And, most importantly, no one will smile for you, but you, yourself.
