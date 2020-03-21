City Series – Agatha Grace Pradhan in Siliguri, We the Isolationists (11th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Agatha Grace Pradhan]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see
My colony’s old playground
My pals and me running
and swinging and sliding
all day round
I see the face of my lover
how in the dark of December
He held me in his arms
how in the growing dusk
we kissed and whispered
promises of love
I open my eyes,
I am here alone
The sky has shed
It’s crystal blue,
The wind’s roar
frightens fallen bakul buds
they run, scatter
let out wilted cries
pregnant clouds moan
rain shall come
any moment now
And I gaze
And I pray
This shower rinses
Our souls
Our scars
And Our sins
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.