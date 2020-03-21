City Series – Alessandra Pirisi in Parma, Italy, We the Isolationists (16th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Alessandra Pirisi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see… the sea. I get shivers down my spine. It’s a quiet day. The sun is out, but the sky is partly covered with dark clouds.The horizon line is clear. I can hear the sound of the waves. If I take a deep breath, I can smell the sea.
I close my eyes and I see people dancing and I’m among them. I feel my body moving. My dancing body.
