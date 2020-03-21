City Series – Alfiya Khan in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (8th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Alfiya Khan]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my summer vacation days in my 4th grade. I’m doing a part of my holiday homework early in the morning and now I’m in a summer camp learning calligraphy… It is almost noon at my grandparents’ place, my cousins and I are making a tent out of old bedsheets to play UNO in it… and it’s dusk now, I’m cycling my way back to home….
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.