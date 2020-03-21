City Series – Aliki Koutsomitopoulou in Brussels, We the Isolationists (17th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aliki Koutsomitopoulou]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my mother in our home in a far far away city of the South. I smell her perfume and I want to hug her. Out of the window, the mountain is green and it goes down into the sea. I would go out and have a cold coffee on the central square, feeling the sun on my face.
My whole life I have been fighting. I will fight once again. Soon I will be back, there, in the South.
