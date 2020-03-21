City Series – Radha Koppula in Toronto, We the Isolationists (4th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Radha Koppula]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my parents and my siblings who are far away from me, thinking if we ever will be together again in these uncertain times. I remember the home we grew up in and the streets we walked together… and now I see myself cooking the favorite foods of my home-bound kids, and telling them of walking in the park as soon as the summer comes…
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.