City Series – Shelvi Chikara in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (18th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shelvi Chikara]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the crazy child in me finally settled with the man I like. I see myself making bed for two and wrapping myself in the blanket saying I am the egg roll which will lead him to ordering an egg roll. We will look at each other and see the patchwork of stories that made us into who we are. There will be fights to keep the lights on and off and there will be laughing in the middle of sex kind of day(s). It will be not just pyaar waala weekend but pyaar waala life.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.