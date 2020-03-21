City Series – Simran Gauba in Delhi, We the Isolationists (13th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Simran Gauba]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself going back two years in time. The hustle and bustle at a metro station and two teen souls trying to make distance work. Tears, smiles, hugs and so much more. Time stopped as they bid goodbyes, last, as it seemed. I open my eyes I reach a rare sight in New Delhi. An empty metro station with no noise. Two not-so teen souls no longer trying, no longer crying, walk away as distance is much better, physically in these times and emotionally this time.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.