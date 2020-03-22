City Series – Manya Arora in Bareilly, We the Isolationists (19th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Manya Arora]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the way the locks of my room are setting me free. The way this is even letting me be me.
The way this detachment is even feeling like attaching from my own self. Somewhere, I take this isolation a way to read the pages of my own story and let some darkest moments haunt me too.
I see the way I could even cry with the lights on or scream with the music off.
I could laugh rolling on my floor or dance with the weirdest moves.
I feel the way this is making me draw the zigzag patterns on the old sketchbook and helping me learn about the characters of the novels I once ignored.
I close my eyes these hours and an unknown fear even creeps my back. The fear of what if something happens to one I love?
I feel the fear crawling too maybe just like all of you? But, I open my eyes and turn to the right side of my bed. I see the smiling pictures of my love, smiling.
