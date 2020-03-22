City Series – Sofia Ammassari in Brisbane, We the Isolationists (22nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sofia Ammassari]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the agonizing pain of my Italy, the country that I decided to leave many years ago because I felt it did not have anything to offer me, I felt I did not belong. I see the paradox of the expatriate: the more you live abroad, the more you get attached to your roots, the more you seek connection to your source. I see my family, not through a phone screen, but through my tears of joy when I will hug them again.
