City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sophie Luard]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my friends and family, in various combinations, over various years, sitting around a table, laughing and talking and disagreeing and agreeing but together and communicating. For now we do this remotely but with the same love.
