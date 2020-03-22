City Series – Vedika Gupta in Villafranca, Spain, We the Isolationists (23rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vedika Gupta]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see someone in the distance on court 8 passing the net. Clearing skid lines and ball marks. I find myself wondering if it were as simple to brush past caging thoughts of the past or dreamy ones of the future?
I hear my sister grunting while hitting a gruelling forehand, and the clay rustling under my feet as I pick the ball at the net. The leaves of the holm oak beside the courts swish in the breezy afternoon.
Why do we always value things when they’re gone or taken away? Is this the pitiful hamartia of the human race?
