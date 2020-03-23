City Series - Aakanksha R Gautam in Delhi, We the Isolationists (30th Corona Diary)

March 23, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aakanksha R Gautam]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the yellow flowers on the sidewalk of Firozshah road.

I see people sipping chai at tapri I regularly visit, and their discussions turning into debates.

Sun is setting, but shining. I see my favourite face, smiling and approaching me swiftly. I see his honey eyes and his curved lips, my eyes closes before a soft kiss.

And now, when I open them, it all vanishes, like it never happened. The tapri must be quiet. But I hope those yellow flowers are still blooming strong.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

