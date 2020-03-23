City Series – Abhen Bhatt in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (35th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhen Bhatt]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see how fragile humans are. I see that living is reduced to mere survival. I see self-centredness, helplessness all around. Even the God has closed doors on us. But there are things I don’t see, such as what went wrong, who’s at fault. But again, I see all our wisdom is failing to to give us any convincing answer.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.