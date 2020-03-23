City Series – Himani Dehlvi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (34th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Himani Dehlvi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the colour Blue. Bright and luminescent. A blue sky over Himalayan mountains. Fluffy white clouds. Sweet scent of nature–fresh, pure, cleansing, healing. I’m lying in a field of spring flowers–orange, yellow, pink and purple. Like a quilt that I had in my childhood. Patched together with swatches of silks and brocades from my mother’s clothes. My mother is close, I can smell her sweet scent, too.
I shut my eyes tight a little longer, greedy for the memories of times past, wishing for healthy times in the future, living in self-isolation, meditative and calm.
