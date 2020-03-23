City Series – Masroor Rizvi in Bihar Sharif, We the Isolationists (32nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Masroor Rizvi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself hearing you. The patter draws me closer and and so does nature. I hear the winds complaining of blatant injustice. I hear myself talking back. Like long lost brothers we want to hug each other and scare away the distances that have crept along the crests and troughs of time, socially, morally and emotionally. The rustling leaves inform me that biologically a corona is a crown-like appendage of a plant or animal.
I keep my eyes closed with smiling lips and a hopeful heart to live beyond these times as I pray for an awakening.
