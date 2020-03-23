City Series – Sujata Pillai in London, We the Isolationists (36th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sujata Pillai]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see that I am not. I see patients coming in neverending numbers, young and old of all color and creed. I see them get better, or get worse. I live long enough to see them pass away while we tend to the next. I see nurses scared and tired, but never ceasing. I see fellow surgeons operating, physicians treating, intensivists ventilating, all aching and apprehensive to go back home to their innocent children and aging parents when the day ends.
I sense the real self-isolation.
In our hearts.
And for once, I see you, see us.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.