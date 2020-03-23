City Series – Vindhya Vatsyayan in Delhi, We the Isolationists (31st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vindhya Vatsyayan]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see people, like a lot of people. People not rushing to the coming metro. People smiling a lot more. People carrying books instead of mobile phones. People not looking tired. People enjoying the sunrise and sunset. People cheering for each other. People talking about how a virus changed their lives for good. But wait, were those really people or just trees, flowers and animals cheering for their new lives.
