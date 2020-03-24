City Series – Avantika Seth in Simla, We the Isolationists (45th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Avantika Seth]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the ten-year-old me getting ready for a walk with my grandmother. She’d quickly grab her shoes and team them with her saree. I’d be ready with her wooden stick, a support to walk and to chase away the monkeys we’d find on our way. I remember the grey-black hair of grandma, her tiny bun and those black pins, each tucked on either side of her head.
I see us walking hand in hand on the ground of Rothney Castle. I feel the touch of grandma’s rough hands and our walk of freedom, every evening.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.