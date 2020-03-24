City Series - Bhanu Ghalot in Leicester, We the Isolationists (44th Corona Diary)

City Series – Bhanu Ghalot in Leicester, We the Isolationists (44th Corona Diary)

March 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Bhanu Ghalot in Leicester, We the Isolationists (44th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Bhanu Ghalot]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the rush of my daily routine. I see the street leading to my university.

I see the smiling faces of my friends at the café in between classes. I see the dim lights and hear the soft music of our usual pub and the clinking of the glasses.

Now I video chat with friends who live down the street. I hear of them leaving for home and I hear of them losing their part-time job.

And I wonder should I stay or should I go? Then I hear of flight bans and lockdowns back home and realize it’s not a choice anymore.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Radha Koppula in Toronto, We the Isolationists (4th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Alessandra Pirisi in Parma, Italy, We the Isolationists (16th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)