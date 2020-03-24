City Series – Bhanu Ghalot in Leicester, We the Isolationists (44th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Bhanu Ghalot]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the rush of my daily routine. I see the street leading to my university.
I see the smiling faces of my friends at the café in between classes. I see the dim lights and hear the soft music of our usual pub and the clinking of the glasses.
Now I video chat with friends who live down the street. I hear of them leaving for home and I hear of them losing their part-time job.
And I wonder should I stay or should I go? Then I hear of flight bans and lockdowns back home and realize it’s not a choice anymore.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.