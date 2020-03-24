City Series - Milind Gautam in Bombay, We the Isolationists (38th Corona Diary)

March 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Milind Gautam]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see an unknown place where I long to go. I feel my love for that new plant that I bought for myself or maybe I’m falling in love with this city I’m trying to make my living in.

I walk these lanes that I know by heart now and they welcome me. And the ocean opens its wide arms and embraces me gently.

Maybe this feeling was that unknown place I longed to go.

I sit by the ocean now and watch that beautiful sunset with the people I love.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

