City Series – Milind Gautam in Bombay, We the Isolationists (38th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Milind Gautam]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see an unknown place where I long to go. I feel my love for that new plant that I bought for myself or maybe I’m falling in love with this city I’m trying to make my living in.
I walk these lanes that I know by heart now and they welcome me. And the ocean opens its wide arms and embraces me gently.
Maybe this feeling was that unknown place I longed to go.
I sit by the ocean now and watch that beautiful sunset with the people I love.
