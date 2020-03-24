City Series - Priya Jain in Delhi, We the Isolationists (46th Corona Diary)

March 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Priya Jain]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking in a wide open space, with a brilliant sunset in front of me. Fluffy clouds scattered across the sky which is shot in hues of pink and orange and becoming deeper. It is stunning.

I see the vastness and majesty of nature and think how tiny we are. Tiny specs in space and the cosmos. I think of our privilege (and our greed) and I also think of the love and kindness of friends, family and strangers. I am grateful. My heart smiles.

