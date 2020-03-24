City Series - Sohaib Panwala in Montréal, We the Isolationists (43rd Corona Diary)

March 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Sohaib Pinwale in Montréal, We the Isolationists (43rd Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Sohaib Panwala]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing, and I hear nothing. Pure and empty encompassing silence where the simple pleasure of springtime ought to be. Fear, distrust and solitude are pervasive. This free time lends itself to me reminiscing over missed opportunities–the friend I’ve lost contact with, the innumerable actions I‌ told myself that I’d complete one day yet I‌ never did, the ex-partner I should’ve been more patient with, the party I was invited to and lied that I‌ was sick, the job I‌ ought to have applied for, the girl I never texted back and the parent I‌ should’ve told ‘I‌ love you’ to.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

