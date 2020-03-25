City Series – Pallavi Pratap in Delhi, We the Isolationists (53rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Pallavi Pratap]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see semal, day after day lying on my balcony, its beauty depleting. The bright red flower which fell from the gorgeous tree was, just a few days back, a sight of joy reminding me that holi was around the corner and spring was here.
As I sit today, on the edge of my bed, looking helplessly outside the window, semal lies stuck between the railing and the glass, turning brown and withering away reminding me that the season is changing and this too shall pass.
