City Series – Parajdeep Singh Dhillon in Bombay, We the Isolationists (56th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parajdeep Singh Dhillon]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the sea. Inky depths beckoning, as the ship resolutely pushes into the night. I see the moon set, its silvery reflection on choppy sea melding with the wake of the ship. As if we’d descended from Luna, who is also the sole witness of my longing. For she was far away from me, yet not so from the moon. I took comfort from that. And as the moon disappears below the horizon, blushing crimson at being an unintended witness, I open my eyes. To this isolation. She’s farther away still, without my shy witness.
