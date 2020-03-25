City Series – Tulika Saxena in Varanasi, We the Isolationists (55th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tulika Saxena]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see… silence.
I strain my aural capabilities, I realise that there aren’t any further sounds left to intercept. Maybe the occasional footsteps of the househelp, or the slight breeze rustling the leaves. If I’m really adamant on perceiving some noise, then a faint unsteady vibration of several insects that co-exist might be heard.
Isn’t it blissful to become suddenly aware of the idea that the only commotion in the city is the voices of the mynah over the excitement of the sudden arrival of the mongoose?
