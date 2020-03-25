City Series – Ulrica Hume in San Francisco, We the Isolationists (47th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ulrica Hume]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself looking back, and she says, You’re not alone, you know, and she is uncannily majestic, and her voice is full of fright and consolation, like a window bearing rain. And then she is gone, and I am a siren, mute and wingless in this cage. Dreams toll. At dawn it lightens. At dawn I am relieved of carrying the world. I place it on the sill like a marble. It wobbles, it rolls. The illusion of our separateness cannot last much longer. I cross out another day.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.