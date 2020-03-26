City Series – Maureen Pawar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (65th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Maureen Pawar]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself without you. Heartbroken and incomplete. I miss your warmth against my skin, your breath in my ears, your deep brown sparkling eyes that always made me think of the universe and had the supernatural power to melt my heart, every time you looked at me. The same heart, now filled with gratitude and grief for mothering and losing a beautiful child like you.
Tears rolling down are wiped instantly. Startled, I open my eyes, finding you licking my cheeks, sniffing my tears with your cold wet nose. My little four legged ball of fur in my arms. Relieved. I smile.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.