City Series – Yangchen D in Gangtok, We the Isolationists (64th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Yangchen D]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see birds of different feathers flitting from tree to tree, carrying news of the two legged animals now sitting in their balconies and talking about how sweet the bird songs sound and how they could have ever missed it!
I see them perched on top of pine trees, puffing their lungs out, performing their ballads and fables for the finally quiet and adoring crowd. I see the leaves rustle, setting the tone and melody. I see the prayer flags flapping, readying to send the music over Kanchendzonga’s peaks… into the home of a thousand loved ones waiting, a thousand more deities.
I see sound in colour.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.