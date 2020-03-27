City Series – Oishee Bhattacharyya in Hyderabad, We the Isolationists (69th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Oishee Bhattacharyya]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the lane leading up to my house in Kolkata. It is afternoon. Some boys are playing in the field nearby, their shouts interrupting the dreaminess of the hour. I knock on the brown door and stare at its ruggedness. I’ve known this door for 28 years before I left for Hyderabad. I climb up the red stairs, noticing each chip, each discolouration like meeting an old friend. On reaching the terrace, I find my endless sky. I walk to the edge. I can almost touch the leaves of the tree opposite my house. It is teeming with life. I glance at the lane. The black cat is back, walking on top of the wall. The houses are all dreaming. No one stirs. No one knows I’m back.
