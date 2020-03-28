City Series – Amelia Margoils in Tokyo, We the Isolationists (89th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Amelia Margoils]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see…
a strange city, strange words, strange ways
I chose to move to Tokyo, it didn’t seem to cold at first
But now I want to be warm, with family, huddled sipping cups of tea
My heart longs to go back to New York City
Yet it seems like here is the lesser of two evils.
I feel like an island surrounded by the unfamiliar seas.
What comforts me? I walk along the river before sunrise
And think that someone in New York is looking at a river too
thinking of me.
After all islands are surrounded by the same ocean.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.