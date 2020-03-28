City Series – Ankita Sehgal in Jalandhar, We the Isolationists (80th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ankita Sehgal]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself drowning second by second in whirlpool of my own thoughts. I always felt the world needs to slow down, we need to slow down, that we are not kind enough… not just to the nature but to ourselves. But this is a different kind of calm that is resonating with my anxiety.
I think about Itlay, about their loss, about Juliet’s home I saw on airbnb a month ago… somewhere in France.
I don’t want the world to collapse, it’s too soon. I can feel myself collapsing second by second with it… in this self-isolation… I look up at the skies… and know, we will be kinder after this, not just to others but to ourselves.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.