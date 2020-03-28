City Series – Gaurang in Latur, We the Isolationists (82nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Gaurang]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see what ‘I don’t want to live on the moon’ from Sesame Street really meant. A song that has always comforted me to be strong and kind enough to endure what we’ve built ourselves.
I see students from this little town who returned home making their way carefully through congested, contagious cities.
Distractions lying at home like a set of origami paper I forgot to give a purpose to, the world-map behind the door that edifies the vitality of a hope to travel again. They help me turn the missing parts of me that I left in another cities, turn into a recollection of memories of love, sunsets, cooking by myself and paying the rent.
