City Series - Kakul Rawat in Delhi, We the Isolationists (83rd Corona Diary)

City Series – Kakul Rawat in Delhi, We the Isolationists (83rd Corona Diary)

March 28, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Kakul Rawat in Delhi, We the Isolationists (83rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Kakul Rawat]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself sitting on a circular rug right in the middle of my room, the sunlight flooding inside. There lies an unfinished book, a half_drunk cup of tea and a half_seen episode of FRIENDS on my laptop and two house plants half_smiling at me, making me realise how half-heartedly I was living.

After this ends, it’s gonna be a fresh start of a life being lived to the fullest.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Zehra Shafi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (78th Corona Diary)