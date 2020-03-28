City Series – Kakul Rawat in Delhi, We the Isolationists (83rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kakul Rawat]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself sitting on a circular rug right in the middle of my room, the sunlight flooding inside. There lies an unfinished book, a half_drunk cup of tea and a half_seen episode of FRIENDS on my laptop and two house plants half_smiling at me, making me realise how half-heartedly I was living.
After this ends, it’s gonna be a fresh start of a life being lived to the fullest.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.