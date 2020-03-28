City Series – Lata Rodrigues in Porvorim, Goa, We the Isolationists (84th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Lata Rodrigues]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself remembering the isolation during the Indo-Pakistan War 1971.

I was seven years old. Windows were boarded with black chart paper. The gaps under the door were stuffed with newspaper. When the siren announcing the enemy planes was sounded, power was switched off and the darkness of the outside extended into the house. Radios were put off and people spoke in whispers, afraid voice would carry.

That was in a small village near Bombay.

This isolation, living in a modern home, I have power and running water. I have the privilege of being connected to the world through internet.

This isolation, like those days will also end. And we will renew our vows with Mother Earth to live responsibly.

