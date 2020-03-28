City Series - Maria Giulia Escard in Turin, Italy, We the Isolationists (81st Corona Diary)

City Series – Maria Giulia Escard in Turin, Italy, We the Isolationists (81st Corona Diary)

March 28, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Maria Giulia Escard]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself freely entering a Fine Arts shop–it is still open–and asking with a smile on my face every item from paper to color. It is warming my heart.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

