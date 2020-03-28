City Series - Maria Salsilli in Lido, Venice, We the Isolationists (85th Corona Diary)

March 28, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Maria Salsilli]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my beloved lagoon, so peaceful and still… no boats, hardly any vaporettos, just the odd seagull. San Marco is looming in the distance, everything the same but so profoundly different. This view from the Lido is tantalizing, so close and so unreachable… I haven’t been in town, as we from the Lido say, in over a month. When will I be able to go there again? I am still happy with the mere sight of it, and with all the beautiful sunsets that each passing day I am gifted.

