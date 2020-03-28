City Series – Pallavi Kolarkar in Pune, We the Isolationists (87th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Pallavi Kolarkar]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a ‘qualia’. Of a healing world. A world of consciousness. A world finding strength in its own destruction. Learning from its mistakes and rising above them. Where noisy, negative and aggressive events are no longer an unfortunate symptom of a crime filled society. And we move from a place of fear to a place of growth. With eyes closed, I see Corona as a nudging potshot of how valuable life is and to what extent it was abused. Indeed a disease giving a direction of How To Live.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.