City Series – Zehra Shafi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (78th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zehra Shafi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a different world??? Hell no! It’s still the same as it used to be last year. The barricades are still there, men in uniform still control the people, our minds dotted with the barbed wires and occupation not leaving us alone. We feared for our lives and we continue to do so! The only good thing this time is that the occupier itself is shaken to death!
