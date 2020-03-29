City Series – J. Ford Huffman in Washington, D.C., We the Isolationists (92nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by J. Ford Huffman]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see telling me to do what I want to do, say what I want to say, be whom I want to be, change what I must fix, read what I have not, create what I imagine. I reach out online, in the post, by phone. I edit files, digital and print, that document my life, and I toss objects I collected for potential use in art I intended to make. I self-edit, knowing I am privileged, that I mastered independence ages ago, that I am Virgo and want to feel smug when this is over. “More life,” says Kushner.
