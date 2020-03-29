City Series – Japnoor Singh in Florence, We the Isolationists (93rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Japnoor Singh]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see overwhelming waters simmering down, after a wild storm of people running without destination for the society, from themselves.
I see serene waters, having a break from the chaos and thinking how everything is so unpredictable and fragile,
how everything depends on nature, and then on us.
Then I see waves resuming their rhythm, waving peacefully,
quietly
responsibly.
Somewhere waiting on the Ark,
with everyone,
under the guide of Nizamuddin Aliya
