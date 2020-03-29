City Series - Jaya Jaitly in Delhi, We the Isolationists (90th Corona Diary)

City Series – Jaya Jaitly in Delhi, We the Isolationists (90th Corona Diary)

March 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Jaya Jaitly in Delhi, We the Isolationists (90th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Jaya Jaitly]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself catching the rays of a still friendly sun.
The luxury of a doze.
I have the luxury of speaking to many artisan and artist friends because they are at home.
I find out how they are and how they are feeling, what they doing and who is helping them.
I hear of their village communities helping each other.
I speak to people in Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and hear calm voices, as caring about my well-being as I am of theirs.
I know from them that I am not isolated.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

