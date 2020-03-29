City Series - Sudhanshu Chopra in Patiala, We the Isolationists (98th Corona Diary)

March 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Sudhanshu Chopra]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see

terrace railings turn into drying racks
for downy linen, moist bedroom secrets

breaking in the sun, like melanin.
I flip the quilt for the other side to absorb

the heat, my hands rising & falling
as if placed upon lungs of the fast asleep.

You ask me if I remember you, or do I
move on really fast.

On the roof across: a woman busy
at the clothesline, a temple flag

fluttering in the back, a squirrel traversing
taut telephone wire—

if their paths were to extend
where would they meet?

Which street is deserted enough to hold
the intersection’s echo?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

